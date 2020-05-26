You are here: Home -

Brits feel happier about their home under lockdown

26/05/2020
A sense of community and pride in our homes has made many people feel more positive during the global pandemic
Brits feel happier about their home under lockdown

Almost a third (31%) of Brits feel an increased sense of pride in their home now than before lockdown, according to Halifax.

The mortgage lender found that a further third (36%) feel a greater sense of community with their neighbours, as they come together to support each other.

People aged 55 and over are also more likely to have noticed an improved sense of community (38%) compared to the younger generation, aged 18 to 24 (31%).

Lack of space

However, two thirds of Brits (66%) are living through lockdown in a home with no dedicated space to work or study, rising to 70% for those under 25.

Almost a tenth of people (8%) have no outside space in lockdown, while a further 14% either share a garden or outdoor space (7%) or have a balcony or terrace (7%).

Almost a tenth (9%) only have one bedroom, compared to 6% who live in a property with a spacious five bedrooms or more.

Staying put

Most people (71%) say they have no plans to move from their current property, post lockdown, but of those who are considering moving, the main driver was needing more space (30%), whilst over a fifth (22%) said spending so much time at home had made them see faults with their current property.

Househunters are now prioritising the amount of external space, with 18% saying it’s their primary concern, compared to 8% before lockdown.

Russell Galley, managing director of Halifax, said: “Lockdown will have been a difficult time for many, particularly for the one in 10 who don’t have access to outdoor space.

“However, it’s cheering to see that almost a third of people feel more positive about their home following lockdown, and a greater sense of community with their neighbours, a testament to our ability to keep optimistic, and come together, in the face of challenging circumstances.”

