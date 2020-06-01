You are here: Home -

Building society lending shrinks 19 per cent in first quarter of 2020

0
Written by: Samantha Partington
01/06/2020
Lending in the second quarter of this year is expected to be lower, but mutuals are well placed to weather the storm
Building society lending shrinks 19 per cent in first quarter of 2020

Building societies’ gross mortgage lending in the three months to March shrank by 19 per cent compared to the previous year, according to the Building Societies Association’s (BSA).

Gross lending was £13.5bn in Q1 2020, representing a 21 per cent market share. This compares to £16.7bn advanced over the same period last year.

The number of approved mortgages also fell in the quarter. Some 101,000 new mortgage loans were given the green light, a decline of 16 per cent compared to Q1 2019 when 121,000 were approved.

This latest lending update means building societies have a 23 per cent market share of outstanding mortgage balances at £336.6bn, up three per cent on the £327.3bn of homeloans held at the end of Q1 2019.

Lending expected to fall

BSA head of mortgages and housing Paul Broadhead said: “Building societies performed well in the first quarter of the year, approving nearly a quarter of new mortgages in the UK during the period.

“Lending activity was beginning to pick up following uncertainty surrounding the UK’s withdrawal from the EU at the end of January. However the coronavirus outbreak has understandably paused any momentum.

“With the housing market effectively halted between the end of March and end of May, lending activity in the second quarter of the year will be materially lower than normal.

“However, building societies are well placed and resilient enough to weather the storm and are preparing to ramp up lending now that the housing market is beginning to reopen,” he added.

Savings balances held by building societies grew year on year in Q1 by four per cent from £284.7bn in 2019 to £297.3bn.

The BSA said that early evidence indicated the support of the government furlough scheme, coupled with reduced spending during the lockdown period, may promote further growth in cash savings.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Nine top tips for choosing home insurance

Protect your home properly with the right contents cover

Close