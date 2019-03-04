You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

Buying vs renting – which is cheaper?

0
Written by:
04/03/2019
The gap is closing but who is better off by £366 a year - tenants or homebuyers?
Buying vs renting – which is cheaper?

The gap between the cost of buying a home and renting one is down 59%, to its lowest level in nine years, according to Halifax.

Buyers are now saving an average £366 a year compared to renters, down massively from £900 a year in 2017, as the gap continues to narrow.

But homeowners are still better off than renters in all parts of the UK when all costs are considered.

Housing costs, including a mortgage on a three-bed home in the UK, were £729 a month in December 2018, compared to the average monthly rent of £759 for the same type of property.

Regional split

Buying in recent years has meant lower monthly costs than renting across the UK, but the latest picture shows an mixed picture.

Outside of London, Scottish buyers have the highest average annual savings of 20% (£1,574) vs renting, compared to the modest financial gain in Yorkshire, where the cost of buying is only 5% lower than renting.

Buyers are better off than renters in Wales, with annual savings of over £2,000 (14%) where by in Northern Ireland mortgage payers are saving 7% less than their Welsh counterparts at £382 annually.

Russell Galley, managing director of Halifax, said: “The gap between buying and renting is narrowing, primarily driven by reduced first time buyer prices deposits in some regions and continuing house price growth, meaning buyers are paying more on their mortgages.

“With more products available for borrowers, these factors combined have pushed up the price of buying quicker than the price of renting. Meanwhile, the cost of rent, household maintenance and average deposits have remained broadly flat.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2018-2019

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.

Read previous post:
Should new-build buyers hold back 5% of purchase price as ‘insurance’?

The think-tank recommendation would mean the developer has to fix all defects before being paid in full - and it's...

Close