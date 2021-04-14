 + +
You are here: Home -

Claim details for the fourth SEISS grant confirmed

0
Written by: Emma Lunn
14/04/2021
If you are self-employed and your income has been affected by the pandemic, here's how you can claim the next grant
Claim details for the fourth SEISS grant confirmed

HMRC has confirmed the details of the fourth Self Employed Income Support Scheme (SEISS) grant, including when you can claim, payment dates and eligibility.

Potential claimants of the grant have been emailed with personal claim dates which start from next week. Eligible self-employed workers can apply for the grant anytime from their claim date until 1 June 2021.

The fourth self-employment grant covers lost or reduced earnings from February to April, offering up to 80% of trading profits or £7,500 over three months. The details of the grant were announced in the Budget in March.

To apply, you’ll need to ‘reasonably believe there is a significant reduction in your trading profits due to coronavirus between February 2021 and April 2021, and that you intend to continue to trade’.

If you claim, you must keep appropriate records as evidence of the impact on your business.

How to claim the fourth SEISS

Eligible self-employed workers can claim the money online at Gov.uk.

To confirm your eligibility and make your claim, you’ll need your:

  • National Insurance number
  • self-assessment unique taxpayer reference (UTR) number
  • Government Gateway user id and password
  • bank account number and sort code
  • address
  • Eligibility of the SEISS grants has been widened to include about 600,000 people who became self-employed in the 2019-20 tax year. These workers were excluded from previous grants as you needed to have filed a tax return for 2018-19 to apply.

If this is your first time claiming a SEISS grant, you may be asked additional questions to prove your identity.

Questions could relate to any of the following:

  • your UK passport
  • information held on your credit file (such as loans, credit cards or mortgages)
  • your self-assessment tax return (within the past three years)
  • your tax credit claim
  • your P60
  • one of your three most recent payslips.

Once your claim for the SEISS grant has been approved, the money should be in your account within six working days.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2020-2021

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Atom bank moves back into 95% mortgage market

The UK's first app-based bank has reintroduced mortgages to those borrowers with just a 5% deposit

Close
+ +