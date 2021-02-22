 + +
You are here: Home -

Conveyancers rush to meet stamp duty cut off as volumes surge

0
Written by: Lana Clements
22/02/2021
Prospective buyers have less than six weeks to advantage of stamp duty savings before 31 March
Conveyancers rush to meet stamp duty cut off as volumes surge

Property transactions registered in England and Wales leapt by a more than a quarter at the end of last year as busy conveyancers hurry to meet the stamp duty holiday deadline.

Volumes were up by 27 per cent to 73,142 in December from 57,632 in November, according to a monthly tracker by property technology provider Search Acumen.

Conveyancers have rushed to help prospective buyers take advantage of stamp duty savings before 31 March when the temporary tax cut is set to end.

Transactions were last seen at this level in February 2020, while the number of active firms has risen but remains lower than any point before the pandemic.

The uptick in demand in the property market has resulted in firms benefiting from stronger trading conditions, Search Acumen said.

There were 3,808 active firms in Q4 from a low of 2,411 in Q2 2020.

But even with the year-end recovery in conveyancing activity, annual business volumes have remained acutely impacted by the disruption caused to the property market by the pandemic, the firm said.

There were 680,232 completed transactions registered in 2020, compared to 958,243 in 2019.

The top five conveyancing firms by volume of business retained a six per cent combined market share, despite their activity levels remaining 16 per cent lower in Q4 2020 compared to Q4 2019.

Andy Sommerville, director at Search Acumen, said: “This latest data reveals how much more resilient the property market has been to pandemic-induced shocks compared to the wider economy.

“The surge in activity in the property market can be largely attributed to buyers rushing to capture the savings on offer through the higher stamp duty threshold. Demand has also been stimulated by a change in consumer appetite for properties outside of cities with access to green spaces, as more people than ever before are working from home.

“The stamp duty deadline has put enormous pressure on the conveyancing industry and the traditional processes underpinning much of it, not to mention putting lawyers’ stress levels and patience to the test. This capacity crunch is set to escalate over the next few months and stretch the limits of existing working practices.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2020-2021

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Rising house prices outstrip Stamp Duty savings for movers

The amount of deposit needed to buy a more expensive property eats into savings from the stamp duty holiday

Close
+ +