You are here: Home -

Coronavirus support for mortgage borrowers confirmed until July 2021

0
Written by:
17/11/2020
Borrowers can apply for a further mortgage payment pause, but a six-month total payment deferral period applies
Coronavirus support for mortgage borrowers confirmed until July 2021

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has updated its guidance to lenders about the support they should offer mortgage borrowers experiencing payment difficulties as a result of coronavirus.

The mortgage industry has so far granted 2.6 million mortgage payment deferrals since the start of the pandemic, of which 140,000 are currently still in place.

The regulator has told lenders that:

  • Those who have not yet had a payment pause should be eligible for payment deferrals of six months in total.
  • Borrowers with a current payment deferral can top up to six months in total.
  • Those who have previously took a payment holiday of less than six months can top up to a total of six months. This includes those receiving tailored support and those who are behind on payments.
  • Borrowers who have already had a full six months of payment deferrals will not be eligible for a further payment deferral. But firms will provide tailored support appropriate to their circumstances. This may include the option to defer further payments.

The financial watchdog also said no one should have their home repossessed without their agreement until after 31 January 2021.

Lenders confirmed they are ready to extend support to borrowers. Eric Leenders, managing director of personal finance at UK Finance, which represents banks, said:  “Lenders are continuing to provide unprecedented levels of support to help customers through the Covid-19 crisis, with over 2.6 million mortgage payment deferrals already granted.

“As the impact of the pandemic continues to be felt across the country, the banking and finance industry stands ready to deliver ongoing assistance to those in need. ”

What should you do now?

Borrowers will have until 31 March 2021 to apply for an initial or a further payment deferral.

After that date, you can extend existing payment holidays to 31 July 2021, subject to the maximum six months allowed.

If you haven’t yet taken a payment holiday, but think you will need the full six months, you should apply in good time before your February 2021 payment is due.

Head of Policy at debt charity StepChange, Peter Tutton, added: “The extension of payment deferrals for mortgage borrowers will come as a welcome relief to those who have yet to take full advantage of the scheme and are in difficulty due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

“We strongly echo the FCA’s recommendation that consumers should keep up with payments on their mortgage if they can afford to do so and should only seek support where such support is absolutely necessary.”

 

 

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
homes in countryside
Creation of new national parks set to boost local house prices

Buying a home in a national park currently commands a property price premium of £45,000, but where will the next...

Close