You are here: Home -

Dip in December lending figures, but mortgage approvals are up

0
Written by:
01/02/2022
The mortgage market has proved resilient throughout the pandemic, as the latest figures show
Dip in December lending figures, but mortgage approvals are up

Mortgage borrowing decreased slightly to £3.6 billion in December, from £3.8 billion in November, according to figures from the Bank of England.

The figure is also significantly below the pre-pandemic average of £4.2 billion in the 12 months up to February 2020.

Approvals up

However, the number of approvals for house purchases, an indicator of future borrowing, increased slightly to 71,000 in December, above the 12-month average up to February 2020 of 66,700.

Approvals for remortgaging rose slightly to 44,900 in December, although they are still lower than before the pandemic.

Imran Hussain, director at Nottingham-based Harmony Financial Services, said his experience was of a red hot market: “Demand for mortgages has been as hot as ever in December and January and this looks to continue,” he said.

“With rates likely to rise throughout the year, people are looking to secure the best deals for their circumstances, especially with other costs also likely to rise such as utilities.”

Lewis Shaw, founder of Mansfield-based Shaw Financial Services, added: “There’s still a massive demand for mortgages, and there’s no sign of that stopping any time soon, which is excellent news for both current homeowners and prospective homeowners alike.

“While rising rates may dampen a few outliers who may not be sure about moving or buying, the majority will brush it aside as the cost of ownership is significantly cheaper than renting. We’re seeing increased demand from first-time buyers along with a significant uptick in people wanting to remortgage, both to get a better deal and more so to consolidate unsecured debt to reduce their overall monthly outgoings.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2021-2022

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/