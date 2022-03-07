You are here: Home -

Double digit house price growth recorded in February

0
Written by:
07/03/2022
House prices have risen by an average £27,215 in the last 12 months
Double digit house price growth recorded in February

House prices rose at their fastest annual rate since 2007 to reach a new record high, according to Halifax.

The lender said that prices were up 10.8% in the year to February, increasing by 0.5% in the last month alone.

Average house prices are now at their highest ever level of £278,123.

Russell Galley, managing director at Halifax, said: “This was an eighth successive month of house price growth, as the resilience which has typified the market throughout the pandemic shows little sign of easing.

“Two years on from the start of the pandemic, average property values have now risen by £38,709 (+16%) since February 2020. Over the last 12 months alone house prices have gained on average £27,215. This is the biggest one-year cash rise recorded in over 39 years of index history.”

Iain McKenzie, CEO of The Guild of Property Professionals, added: “The country is going through a cost-of-living crisis, plagued by rising inflation and plunging consumer confidence – but nobody seems to have told the housing market!

“It’s incredible to think that these latest figures show the fastest annual growth in 15 years and another record high for the average house price, which continues to climb towards £300,000.”

Despite the rises, Andrew Montlake, managing director of mortgage broker, Coreco, cautioned: “There are dark clouds on the horizon. Interest rates are set to rise further to bring inflation to heel, tax hikes are getting ever closer and energy and grocery bills are going through the roof.

“Moving forward, it’s likely that people’s borrowing power will wane as lenders take into account these extra costs and that will cause the market to cool down. But even though rates are rising, we remain in an extremely low interest rate environment with competition among lenders fierce and this will continue to drive a certain level of transactions.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2021-2022

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.