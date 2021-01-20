 + +
You are here: Home -

Eight in 10 mortgage holiday borrowers now making payments

0
Written by:
20/01/2021
Contact your lender if you can't meet your monthly mortgage repayments to find out your options
Eight in 10 mortgage holiday borrowers now making payments

There were 130,000 mortgage payment deferrals in place at the end of December 2020, according to UK Finance – one in 84 mortgages.

This is down from a peak of 1.8 million in June 2020, when one in six borrowers was on a payment pause.

Analysis suggests that eight in 10 customers have now returned to making full mortgage repayments, and lenders remain committed to supporting mortgage customers facing financial difficulties.

New or extended payment deferrals and tailored support is still available if you can’t pay your mortgage.

Worried about your mortgage payments?

Mortgage lenders will continue to help both residential and buy-to-let mortgage customers facing financial difficulties due to Covid-19 over the coming months, following the extension of the payment deferral scheme until the end of July 2021.

Customers have until 31 March to apply for or extend a mortgage payment deferral. Mortgage holders who have not yet taken a payment deferral and now require support are encouraged to apply well before their February mortgage payment is due if they want to benefit from the full deferral period of up to six months.

Lenders have also announced their support for an extension of the ban on repossessions until 1 April 2021, to provide reassurance to borrowers that they will not have their homes repossessed at this difficult time.

What should you do next?

If you want to apply for or extend a mortgage payment deferral visit your lender’s website in the first instance to find out what options are available.

If you’ve already had a full six-month payment deferral, but are continuing to experience financial difficulty, contact your lender to discuss the tailored ongoing support. Missing a payment could show up in your credit file and may impact your ability to borrow or remortgage in the future.

Eric Leenders, managing director of personal finance at UK Finance, said: “Millions of people whose finances have been impacted by the pandemic have already received support from their lender through a mortgage payment deferral.

“With new lockdown restrictions in place, the banking and finance industry is continuing to help customers through these challenging times, including by providing tailored support appropriate to their needs.

“It will always be in the long-term interest of borrowers to resume making payments if they are able to do so. However, for anyone who is still struggling ongoing support will be available, and so we would urge customers to contact their lender to discuss their options before missing a payment.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2020-2021

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Official: Average UK house price hits £250K

The average house price in London passed £500,000 for the first time in November 2020

Close
+ +