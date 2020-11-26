Eight out of 10 buyers seek a property with great broadband

With more of us working from home than ever before, a good internet connection is now a must-have property feature

The vast majority (86%) of UK adults think that access to ultrafast broadband is an important factor in choosing a home, said Redrow, while two in five said it’s very important or essential.

The housebuilder found that half of adults (50%) agree that their broadband speed was the most challenging aspect of being stuck at home during lockdown.

COVID-19 has forced many to reassess what they want from their next home, and what features and facilities they want to be surrounded by.

Increased internet usage has led to more than one third of people, the equivalent of 10 million homes, reporting slower connectivity. As a result, Britons have named it their biggest challenge faced during lockdown.

James Holmear, group sales director at Redrow, said: “Fast broadband is vital for our day-to-day lives. Not only do many of us now need it for working at home, our entertainment and social engagements are heavily reliant on having a strong connection too, so poor access can be frustrating, impact quality of life and can even lead to isolation and loneliness. Now, broadband connectivity is one of the first things potential buyers want to discuss with us when they come to visit one of our new developments.

“Redrow homes are built with fibre to the premises (FTTP), which means that fibre optic broadband cables run directly into the home itself, unlike most second-hand homes on the market. Doing this limits the amount that can go wrong with residents’ connectivity and ensures that the internet speed supplied at the property will be one of the best in the local area.”

What buyers want

The housebuilder asked people to rank their priorities in their next home search, and almost half (44%) agreed that outside space will be the biggest priority.

This was followed by being within walking distance of a local shops selling goods and other essentials (41%) and availability of private car parking (38%).

Other priorities include the amount of floor space (32%) and being within walking distance of public transport (30%).