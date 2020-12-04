You are here: Home -

Far fewer borrowers on mortgage holidays, as most resume payments

0
Written by:
04/12/2020
Nine out of 10 borrowers whose payment pause has ended have been able to starting repaying their mortgage again
Far fewer borrowers on mortgage holidays, as most resume payments

There’s been a significant reduction in customers seeking mortgage payment deferrals, according to UK Finance.

The financial trade body said that the majority of borrowers who took a payment pause have now resumed their payment to their lender.

In mid-November there were 127,000 mortgage payment deferrals in place, hugely down from June’s peak of 1.8 million.

Figures show that the estimated number of deferrals in place has been below 200,000 since early October, with industry analysis suggesting that 89 per cent of those customers whose mortgage payment deferrals have ended have now returned to making repayments.

What if you still need support?

Mortgage lenders will continue to provide support to homeowners facing financial difficulties, with the extension of the mortgage payment deferral scheme until 31st July 2021.

The extension to the scheme means that customers have until 31st March to apply for, or extend, a payment deferral, up to a maximum deferral period of six months.

If you haven’t yet sought support through the scheme you’re encouraged to apply well before your February 2021 mortgage payment is due. This will ensure you benefit from the full six month deferral period.

If you’ve already benefited from a full six month payment deferral, contact your lender to discuss tailored support if you’re still experiencing financial difficulty.

Eric Leenders, managing director of personal finance at UK Finance, said: “The banking and finance industry remains committed to helping customers get through these challenging times.

“Millions of people struggling with Covid-related income shocks have been supported through payment deferrals, and lenders will ensure customers continue to receive the help they need.

“It will always be in the long-term interest of borrowers who are able to do so to resume making payments, but for anyone who is still struggling ongoing tailored support will be available. The industry stands ready to provide assistance to those in need.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Revealed: The UK’s chain-free property hotspots

Buying a chain-free property can speed up the purchase process and mean less chance of the sale falling through due...

Close