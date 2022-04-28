You are here: Home -

First UK Shariah-compliant green home finance products launched

28/04/2022
Green home finance products are becoming popular, as homeowners and landlords look to reduce the carbon emmissions of their properties
Gatehouse has launched the UK’s first range of green home finance products for UK homeowners and landlords.

Customers buying or refinancing a property with an A or B energy efficiency (EPC) rating will receive a reduction of 10 basis points on the rental rate.

Gatehouse will also offset the carbon impact of the property during the initial fixed term period of the product.

In addition, the Bank will continue to offset the carbon footprint of the property for however long a customer remains with the Bank, subject to their property meeting the required EPC rating of any green products chosen at that time.

Going green

Green home finance products have become increasingly popular in recent years, as people consider the environmental impact of their properties.

Gatehouse Bank is committed to reducing its own environmental impact and in October became operationally carbon neutral.

It is working to align the business with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, having been a founding signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Banking.

John Mace, product manager at Gatehouse Bank, said: “We are committed to supporting customers that are looking to reduce their impact on the environment through our products. The launch of our green home finance proposition is a natural progression for the bank and follows the launch in 2021 of our Woodland Saver accounts, that support UK woodland growth.

“Green home finance products have become increasingly popular as homeowners and landlords alike look to reduce the environmental impact of their properties, and we are delighted to be able to introduce our own offering to this growing market.

“On top of the rental discount for the most energy-efficient homes, we’ll offset the property’s carbon footprint for the entire fixed term of the product, helping our customers to further reduce their carbon footprint.”

