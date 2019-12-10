Government not trusted to fix Britain’s broken housing market

A new survey reveals just one in 10 have confidence in the government’s ability to tackle the housing crisis

Most UK consumers – 89% – said they have no confidence in the government’s ability to solve the housing crisis, according to Experience Invest.

The off-plan property investment firm surveyed over 2,000 UK adults to uncover public attitudes towards the housing crisis.

The research revealed that over half (53%) of Britons also feel that prolonging Brexit is counterproductive to solving the housing crisis.

Rental appreciation

Respondents said they also want to see the government make it easier for renters to get onto the property ladder, with 78% wanting stricter regulations enforced on landlords to protect vulnerable renters, and 68% saying the government should introduce a cap on rental prices.

But NIMBYism is back in full force when it comes to building of new homes, as over half of respondents said they didn’t want new builds in their local area. And only a quarter were happy about high rise blocks being built in nearby towns and cities to address the housing crisis.

Over three quarters (76%) added it was necessary to improve infrastructure around new builds to make them more attractive.

Jerald Solis, spokesperson for Experience Invest, said: “The public is somewhat conflicted about its priorities. On the one hand, they want to see decisive action from the government in tackling the housing crisis. However, many are opposed to action that may directly impact their lives and their local area; namely, the construction of newbuilds. This could hinder progress towards tackling the housing crisis.

“What is clear, however, is that local councils must involve construction firms when developing new housing strategies. Private sector constructions firms are perfectly poised to offer assistance, from insight into aesthetically pleasing buildings, to sourcing investment for largescale construction projects. They could provide a vital lifeline to local governments.”