Greater Manchester becomes first UK region to provide green home loans through community finance

Homeowners in Greater Manchester can now access unsecured green home loans provided by a collaborative of five credit unions.

The region has become the first in the UK to align with Green Home Finance Principles (GHFPs), launched by the Green Finance Institute (GFI) and the Loan Market Association (LMA). The principles comprise a framework of market standards and guidelines for a consistent and transparent method behind green home loans.

Announced by Andy Burnham, Mayor of the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA), five credit unions that are members of the Soundpound Group – a collective of 14 credit unions in Greater Manchester – will offer these loans.

South Manchester Credit Union was the first to launch a GHFP-aligned product with its green loan.

Metro Moneywise, Salford Credit Union, Manchester Credit Union, and No1 CopperPot are now also aligned to the GHFPs and working with local retrofit co-operative People Powered Retrofit.

Other members of the Soundpound group are expected to offer similar finance in due course.

