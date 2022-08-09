You are here: Home -

Green property features less important amid cost of living crisis

0
Written by:
09/08/2022
Buyers are still interested in green property features, but are they willing or able to pay for them?
Green property features less important amid cost of living crisis

Environmental features are less important than other factors to prospective homebuyers amid the cost of living crisis, said Moneypenny.

The call handling and live chat company analysed calls for its estate agent clients to see when eco-credentials were mentioned. It looked for terms such as ‘solar panels’, ‘ground source heat pumps’, and ‘energy performance certificates’ among others.

It found that sustainability concerns, while increasing in overall mentions, rose more slowly than during the previous year, as they have started to take a back seat compared to other issues.

One example was heat pumps, which saw a huge 200% increase in mentions in 2019/20, but a fall of 28% in 2021/22.

Mentions of solar panels fell 17% in the last year, compared to a 46% increase the previous year. And mentions of energy performance certificates dipped 7% in the last 12 months.

Bucking the trend

The one eco-property feature that bucks this trend is BEV car chargers, with enquiries about these continuing to increase, by 64% from 2021-22.

Joanna Swash, group CEO of Moneypenny, said: “We were surprised by the reduction over the last year in perspective buyers’ interest in eco features when enquiring about a property.

“Eco features typically come with a cost premium, so our data would suggest consumers are willing to forgo these features as the cost-of-living crisis affects their purchasing power.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2021-2022

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.