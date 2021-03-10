 + +
You are here: Home -

Habito launches 40-year fixed rate mortgage

0
Written by: Owain Thomas
10/03/2021
Borrowers can now secure their rate for the entire term of their mortgage, but cheaper deals are available
Habito launches 40-year fixed rate mortgage

Habito is launching a 40-year fixed rate mortgage, which it says is the longest ever product of its kind.

The mortgage is available at up to 90 per cent of the property’s value, and has no early repayment charges or exit fees.

However, all versions have a £1,995 product fee which must be paid again if additional borrowing takes place.

The mortgage is also fully portable with only valuation and legal fees required if borrowers decide to move home.

Rates start at 2.99 per cent and are fixed for the full contractual term of the mortgage.

Who can get the mortgage?

The Habito One mortgage will be available from 60 per cent loan to value up to 90 per cent with a range of terms from 10 years to 40 years from launch.

A loan to income (LTI) multiple of 4.5 times will apply as standard, but it will be extended to five times income for those with gross income over £50,000.

New build properties are eligible, as are flats, but with a lower maximum LTV of 85 per cent for flats, and property values of £50,000 to £10m will be considered with a maximum loan amount of £1m.

The mortgage is available from 15 March for first-time buyers, home-movers and remortgagors in England and Wales but only through Habito.

“Monthly repayments will stay the same throughout the lifetime of the mortgage guaranteeing peace of mind and full control over monthly budgeting forever, removing the need for the continual and often costly cycle of remortgaging every two to five years,” Habito said.

Is it competitive?

By comparison, the lowest rate 10-year fixes currently available include the Barclays version at 1.99 per cent with a £999 fee while Halifax has a zero-fee option at 2.15 per cent, but both these have early repayment charges (ERCs) throughout the whole term.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2020-2021

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Eviction ban extended – but still no financial support for tenants

The eviction ban has been extended multiple times, but many tenants are falling further behind on their rents

Close
+ +