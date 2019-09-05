Half of Brits unhappy in their home

The majority of homeowners aren't in their 'forever home' yet, but what are the must-have features of a dream property?

Half (53%) of the nation are unhappy where they currently live, according to Nested – and have their hearts set on moving to a ‘Forever Home’.

The online estate agent found that, while location has long been thought to be the most critical factor in deciding where to settle, in fact size is much more important.

Over half (57%) of the nation described it as the most critical factor in choosing a Forever Home.

The number of bedrooms was identified as the second most important concern (53%) while location only came in third with 52%.

Other major factors include purchase price (50%), proximity to green spaces (46%) and good public transport links (31%).

Ben Bailey, spokesperson at Nested, said: “Our ‘Forever Homes’ study shows that as a nation we are unsatisfied where we currently live – with the majority of us planning on moving again in order to bag that property of our dreams.

“Currently, there are too many factors that make us reluctant to make that leap into our forever home. From potential changes to stamp duty, to unsupportive estate agents through to unreliable chains – home moving has been painful for too long.

“At Nested.com we believe everyone should be able to realise their dream of owning their forever home, that’s why we will advance buyers the money to secure the property of their dreams, removing the stress of broken chains.”