Half of homeowners unaware of energy-efficiency targets on homes

The government wants to get as many homes as possible to an Energy Performance Certificate rating of C or above by 2035

Almost half of homeowners are in the dark on the government’s sustainability and environmental targets, said Redrow.

In a recent poll, 49% had either no idea about the objectives or no concept of how it would impact them as homeowners.

The government has published an action plan to try and move as many homes as possible to band C by 2035, including a potential ban on the installation of gas boilers, a commitment to improving the Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) of the bulk of the nation’s housing stock and the offering of grants to switch to low-carbon alternatives such as electric heat pumps.

New-build benefits

With new-build homes on average more energy-efficient than older properties, new-build homeowners can save thousands of pounds in the long run compared to buying second-hand homes.

Research from Redrow found that moving to a new-build home is more cost effective than retrofitting an older property.

The developer looked at the typical gas running costs of an older 1930s renovated property which were £1,409 a year, compared to a Redrow home which comes in at under half that, at £597 a year.

Newer homes come with many energy-efficient amenities built in – such as proper insulation and double-glazed windows – and are also covered by a 10-year warranty from the National House Building Council.

In addition to ongoing savings on bills, improving the energy efficiency of an older property from EPC band D to C can cost up to £3,653 on a one-bed apartment or as much as £12,540 on a larger property.

Julia Green, head of sustainability at Redrow, said: “There is a lack of understanding around the Government’s commitment to reducing its greenhouse-gas emissions to net zero by 2050 and how it intends to achieve the target which is something it needs to communicate more effectively. As a business we are taking the responsibility to help educate and inform homeowners and future buyers of what is required and by when.

“Our research shows that buying new can represent a better option for people who want to save on their running costs, reduce the amount of carbon they are responsible for and avoid the upheaval involved in extensive retrofitting work.”