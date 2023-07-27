You are here: Home -

Half of mortgage customers saw their product pulled before completion

Written by: Shekina Tuahene
27/07/2023
A survey of 2,000 UK adults found 50% of those who applied for a mortgage in the last year saw their chosen product withdrawn before it could be secured.
Research from specialist lender Market Financial Solutions (MFS) found that 31% had an agreement in principle which ultimately fell through. 

Some 27% of respondents said they missed out on a property because they struggled to find a mortgage while a quarter lost out on fees. 

Borrower experiences have led them to ask for more leeway. 

Almost three quarters (74%) said there was not enough certainty being given by lenders while 69% wanted to see more flexibility. A further 56 per cent said they would be more open to considering a specialist lender than they were a year ago. 

Paresh Raja, CEO of MFS, said: “The base rate continues to rise as the Bank of England struggles in its arm wrestle with inflation, and our research underlines how difficult this is making it for people navigating the mortgage market. With products being pulled left, right and centre, and with uncertainty so prevalent, mortgage customers are struggling to find the financial options they require on the high street. 

“People are in a race to remortgage at the best rate they can find, while others are still hunting for the right product to facilitate a property purchase.” 

He added: “Clearly, too many deals are falling through and borrowers are being left in the lurch. Crucially, as interest rates are set to rise again, further volatility is likely – so, lenders must work closely with brokers and borrowers to do all they can to ensure homebuyers and investors can act with confidence in the months to come.” 

