Halifax ups rates across mortgage range

0
Written by: Shekina Tuahene
14/03/2022
The lender has increased its mortgage rates following the Bank of England's recent base rate hikes
Halifax has increased rates of its mortgages for first-time buyers and homemovers, including shared equity, green and First Homes products.

Two-year fixed rates up to 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) has seen the biggest changes with increases of up to 0.28 per cent across select deals.

Rates now vary from 1.88 per cent for a two-year fixed rate at 60 per cent LTV with a £999 fee, up from 1.76 per cent. At 85 to 90 per cent LTV, the rate for a fee-free product fixed for two years is 2.37 per cent.

Five-year fixed rate mortgages for first-time buyers and homemovers have gone up by 0.12 per cent on products up to 85 per cent LTV.

Rates for these products range from 1.95 per cent for a 60 per cent LTV mortgage with a £999 fee to 2.37 per cent for a fee-free option at 80 to 85 per cent LTV.

For 10-year fixed rates up to 75 per cent LTV, mortgage rates have risen by up to 0.04 per cent.

