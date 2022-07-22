Halifax ups select rates by 0.11 per cent

Mortgage rates are rising in response to increases in the Bank of England's base rate

Halifax has increased rates select homebuyer, new build and affordable housing products at high loan to value (LTV) tiers by around 0.11 per cent.

The changes come into effect from Friday 22nd July.

The rate increases apply to select two-year products at 90 to 95 per cent LTV, and also include shared equity, shared ownership and resale price covenant products.

This also includes equivalent green home products.

Examples of rate changes include two-year fixed rate homebuyer product with no fee, which has gone up by 0.11 per cent to 4.11 per cent.

Its two-year fixed rate home buyer product with £999 fee has risen by 0.08 per cent to 3.96 per cent.

The minimum LTV for both products is 90 per cent and the maximum is 95 per cent. Both are available for loan amounts between £25,000 and £570,000.