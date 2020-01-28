You are here: Home -

Homemovers struggle as deposit costs soar 40 per cent in decade

0
Written by: Lana Clements
28/01/2020
A fall in homemover numbers is most likely down to rising house prices
Homemovers struggle as deposit costs soar 40 per cent in decade

The number of people moving home has only increased by 13 per cent over the past decade, as rising prices and deposit costs put a brake on transactions, according to research.

In 2009 there were 308,300 homemovers nationally, which increased to 347,758 in 2019.

Homemovers typically pay £134,598 more for a UK property than in 2009, Lloyds Bank found.

The average price paid jumped 70 per cent, from £196,386 to £330,984 in 2019.

As a result, the amount needed for a deposit to move up the ladder has grown by almost 40 per cent.

Across the country homemovers now put down average deposits of almost £100,000, compared to around £25,000 a decade ago.

Large price increases in London over the past 10 years have coincided with a drop in transactions among movers.

Costs for a next home in the capital have more than doubled to £641,118, from £315,707 in 2009.

It means Londoners now require an average deposit of £197,700 towards a purchase.

Homemovers in the city have declined by almost 25 per cent over 10 years.

Deposits challenging for all

Andrew Mason, mortgage director at Lloyds Bank, said: “We’ve only seen a small increase in the number of people moving home over the last decade, with rising house prices likely to be the main reason for the slowdown.

“With the average deposit being put down remaining relatively steady, it has become more difficult for people to move up the ladder.

“There are still areas that offer promising opportunity for home movers, with Northern Ireland and Scotland in particular looking more affordable.

“However it’s clear that the main challenge of raising sizeable deposits is not limited to first-time buyers.”

Northern Ireland has seen the greatest increase in the number of homemovers with a 47 per cent hike over the decade, as the average price paid rising by only 15 per cent.

The North West and Yorkshire and Humber have seen the second and third largest increases in number of homemovers, up by 34 per cent and 31 per cent respectively.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2018-2019

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Overall mortgage lending fell last year

Mortgage lending dipped to £265.8bn in 2019, 1.1% down on 2018

Close