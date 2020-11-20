You are here: Home -

Homeworkers consider moving further away from office for bigger property

0
Written by:
20/11/2020
The rise in homeworking is expected to remain in part, and many homeowners are considering moving further out of town to get more for their money
Homeworkers consider moving further away from office for bigger property

The increase in working from home is giving homebuyers greater confidence to make a move further out of town, especially in South East England, according to Barratt Homes.

The housebuilder and its research partner, GoodMore Global, looked into attitudes to working from home and its impact on the housing sector.

They found increased expectations of working from home in the South East. Plus, a third of those expecting to work from home three or more days a week also admitted they are now more likely to move house than before the pandemic.

Those who think they will be able to work between three and five days from home will now be prepared to move as much as an hour away from their workplace.

Lynnette St-Quintin, sales and marketing director for Barratt Southern Counties, said: “Lockdown has clearly been a massive change for most companies with the decanting of offices in towns and cities as people increasingly work remotely. This is changing people’s views on how and where they want to live by not being tied to their office

“With a further announcement calling for people to work from home where possible, we will likely see this continue with the knock-on repercussions in the housing market. Those who’ve been on the fence about leaving a big town or city may take this second announcement as the push they need to make their move.”

Homeworking revolution

Over a third (37%) of people now expect to be regularly working from home, and younger people are even more likely. Four in 10 18-34 year olds expect to be working from home three days a week or more.

Those who think they’ll be working from home the most are also happiest to compromise a longer commute for more space. One in five of those working three days a week at home said they would accept a longer commute.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
house prices
House prices predicted to fall in the new year

The 2020 housing market mini-boom is set to end with the year, and prices will begin to fall from January

Close