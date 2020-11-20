Homeworkers consider moving further away from office for bigger property

The rise in homeworking is expected to remain in part, and many homeowners are considering moving further out of town to get more for their money

The increase in working from home is giving homebuyers greater confidence to make a move further out of town, especially in South East England, according to Barratt Homes.

The housebuilder and its research partner, GoodMore Global, looked into attitudes to working from home and its impact on the housing sector.

They found increased expectations of working from home in the South East. Plus, a third of those expecting to work from home three or more days a week also admitted they are now more likely to move house than before the pandemic.

Those who think they will be able to work between three and five days from home will now be prepared to move as much as an hour away from their workplace.

Lynnette St-Quintin, sales and marketing director for Barratt Southern Counties, said: “Lockdown has clearly been a massive change for most companies with the decanting of offices in towns and cities as people increasingly work remotely. This is changing people’s views on how and where they want to live by not being tied to their office

“With a further announcement calling for people to work from home where possible, we will likely see this continue with the knock-on repercussions in the housing market. Those who’ve been on the fence about leaving a big town or city may take this second announcement as the push they need to make their move.”

Homeworking revolution

Over a third (37%) of people now expect to be regularly working from home, and younger people are even more likely. Four in 10 18-34 year olds expect to be working from home three days a week or more.

Those who think they’ll be working from home the most are also happiest to compromise a longer commute for more space. One in five of those working three days a week at home said they would accept a longer commute.