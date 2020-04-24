You are here: Home -

House building completions reach post-credit crunch high

Written by: Shekina Tuahene
24/04/2020
The country was starting to make progress in fixing Britain's broken housing market, before the current crisis took hold
The number of residential developments completed across the UK reached 203,870 in 2018-19, the highest level since the financial crash, figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show.

Some 215,860 dwellings were completed between 2007 and 2008, but since then the number of homes built has failed to break 200,000.

Sector breakdown

According to ONS, 165,650 homes were built in the private sector, 34,220 were housing association stock and 4,010 were owned by local authorities.

Regional breakdown

The majority of the homes built during the year were in England, where 169,020 dwellings were completed.
In Wales, 5,780 homes were completed, 21,260 in Scotland and 7,810 in Northern Ireland.

Joseph Daniels, founder of modular housing developer Project Etopia, said: “With announcements this week from a series of large house builders about returning to site, thoughts will now be turning to how quickly the sector can get the construction rate back to where it was.

“Completions rose between 2018 and 2019, which is an indication that the country was starting to make a real dent in the housing targets.”

