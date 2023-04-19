You are here: Home -

House prices down £5,000 since November

0
Written by:
19/04/2023
Property prices are still falling, as buyer demand is impacted by rising interest rates
House prices down £5,000 since November

The average house price hit £288,000 in February, £5,000 lower than the peak in November 2022, said the Office for National Statistics.

However was still £16,000 higher than a year earlier.

The ONS said that house prices fell by 0.3% between January and February – the third monthly drop on the bounce.

On an annual basis house prices rose 5.5% in the year to February. This was down from 6.5% in January and the lowest annual rise since October 2020.

Nations and regions

Average house prices increased over the 12 months to £308,000 (6.0%) in England, £215,000 in Wales (6.4%), £180,000 in Scotland (1.0%) and £175,000 in Northern Ireland (10.2%).

The West Midlands saw the highest annual percentage change of all English regions in the 12 months to February 2023 (8.6%), while London saw the lowest (2.9%).

However, the capital still has the most expensive property prices of any region in the UK, with an average price of £532,000 in February 2023.

The North East has the lowest average house price of all English regions, at £160,000 in February 2023.

Sarah Coles, head of personal finance at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “There’s plenty of misery in the figures. Falls continued in February and actually picked up pace. This owes much to the fact that, as the RICS figures show, buyer demand had been falling for an impressive ten consecutive months.

“The Zoopla figures show that this dearth of buyers meant a huge numbers of sellers were being forced to cut prices in order to shift their home. We know that despite their best efforts, the number of properties sold in February was down by almost a fifth in a year and 4% in a month.”

Andy Sommerville, director at Search Acumen, added: “We are continuing to see house prices fall as the cost of living and a new era of more expensive borrowing puts downward pressure on valuations. Figures today show inflation is falling, but unfortunately at a slower rate than had been expected, and the knock-on implication could be further rate rises when the Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee next meets.

“But, if we pencil in another interest rate rise, this will likely mean we continue to see house prices stagnate for a little longer over the months ahead before a stabilisation and recovery later in the year and into 2024 as inflation comes down more significantly.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2022-2023

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.