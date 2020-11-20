You are here: Home -

House prices predicted to fall in the new year

0
Written by:
20/11/2020
The 2020 housing market mini-boom is set to end with the year, and prices will begin to fall from January
House prices predicted to fall in the new year

House prices in England and Wales are predicted to peak at an all-time high of £342,511 at Christmas, before falling in the new year.

That’s according to the latest forecast from moving services business, reallymoving. The firm captures the price buyers are planning to pay when they search for conveyancing quotes 12 weeks before they complete. This enables it to provide an accurate three-month house price forecast that it claims closely tracks the Land Registry’s Price Paid data.

The latest forecast noted that the summer surge in buyer activity continued through the early autumn, which means property price growth will remain positive through to Christmas. Based on deals already agreed between buyers and sellers during August and September, average house prices in England and Wales will increase by 1.1% in November and 1.5% in December, ending the year on £342,511.

Tide turning

But the housing market is already beginning to run out of steam as Lockdown 2 and concerns over rising unemployment undermine consumer confidence.

Price growth is forecast to dip into negative territory in the New Year, falling by 1.2% in January 2021, reflecting the slowdown in buyer demand seen in October.

Two-speed market

A North/South divide is becoming apparent in the UK housing market, with the North East, North West, Yorkshire & Humber, Scotland and the East Midlands all set to see average prices fall over the next three months, according to the forecast.

However, London, the South East, South West, Wales, the East and the West Midlands are on course to see prices rise before falling in January, as they follow the North into a downward trend from the start of 2021.

Rob Houghton, CEO of reallymoving, said: “The New Year looks set to herald a change in fortunes for the housing market following an exceptional summer and early autumn which has pushed prices to record highs.

“But it was never sustainable. House prices cannot continue to defy macroeconomic influences such as rising unemployment, shrinking economic growth and the prospect of a No Deal Brexit at the end of the year.

“While we will continue to see positive growth through to Christmas based on deals already agreed, momentum is now slowing and we expect to see a reversal in the recent spike in house price growth over the first quarter of 2021.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
moving home boxes
Moving home before Christmas? Book your removals now

Pre-Christmas slots are booking up quickly as demand for removal companies has rocketed

Close