Households warned to get ready for winter energy price hikes

Top tips to prepare yourself for further increases to gas and electricity prices

Bill payers are being warned to prepare now for further energy price hikes in winter.

According to GoCompare, prices have been at an all-time high during 2022, with the Price Cap increase in April ‘causing shockwaves’ for households.

The price comparison site found that 83% of bill payers have seen their energy costs increase this year.

A further Price Cap rise in October will lead to even higher bills, meaning now is the time for bill payers to get their energy admin in order to prepare for the winter.

Gareth Kloet, energy spokesperson at GoCompare, explained: “It might sound counter intuitive, but now is the best time to get your energy house in order. This is the time when you will use the least amount of gas and electricity and so, if you are able to, it might be worth upping your direct debit slightly to give yourself some credit for the coming winter months.”

Top tips to prep for winter bills

Catch up on any arrears you may have with your energy provider,

Use the warmer days and lighter evenings to cut back on energy usage around the house

Make sure you are regularly providing meter readings to your energy provider so your bills are up to date

Try to resist asking for credit balances to be returned (if you are lucky enough to have one) or if you do, try to keep it in the bank for your next bill increase

If you can, increase your monthly Direct Debit spend now so the next rise comes as less of a shock

Think about implementing any energy efficiency advice that you may have previously been putting off. It’s easier to do lots of those things in the summer than in the wintertime. For example, replacing windows and doors, boiler servicing or replacement, or flushing radiator systems to improve efficiency.

Kloet added: “If you do have credit with your energy provider, consider it leaving it there for a rainy, or in this case, cold day. Having that credit could mean the difference between a massive hike or a smaller increase come October’s price cap implementation.

“If you have been advised to get double glazing fitted, or told that your boiler could do with a service – now is the time to do it, when the window fitters and particularly the plumbers are less busy. It will not only save you the stress of a broken boiler, but also could save you a few pounds, as efficient boilers and windows will save energy in the long run.

“It’s highly likely that the energy Price Cap will increase again, and in turn, so will energy bills. So while the sun is out, it’s worth doing all you can to put money away, or pay extra, to get your house in order so you can put the heating on safe in the knowledge that you will be able to afford it come the winter months.”