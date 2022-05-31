You are here: Home -

Housing demand sustained as supply shortage continues

0
Written by: Shekina Tuahene
31/05/2022
Buyer numbers are up and supply of homes for sale is down, meaning it remains a strong market for sellers
Housing demand sustained as supply shortage continues

The demand for property remained high in April as homes were found to have a 115 per cent more chance of selling than they did in any April between 2012 and 2021.

Propertymark’s housing report showed that the average percentage of stock sold in April over the past 10 years was 20 per cent, meaning one in five homes per month would sell.

In April this year the figure was 43 per cent, or two in five. This was a 115 per cent increase in sales, considering the low level of stock. Propertymark said this revealed that buyer appetite had not waned.

During April, there was a 52 per cent reduction in available property stock compared to the same month in the previous nine years.

According to its estate agent members, there was an average of 20 homes for sale per branch, down on 22 in March and 23 in February.

The number of potential buyers was high at an average of 100 per member branch.

This heightened competition resulted in 39 per cent of agents saying the majority of properties sold above asking price.

Sales agreed maintains recovery

Even though supply is historically low, sales agreed remained at the long-term average.

There were nine sales agreed on average per member branch in April compared to the December low of five.

This was also lower than the peak of 14 sales per branch during the stamp duty holiday, however it is in line with trends seen during 2012 to 2021.

Nathan Emerson, CEO of Propertymark, said: “With less properties available to buy, it wouldn’t be illogical to assume that estate agents would be witnessing less sales being agreed. However, the number of sales agreed remains steady when compared with long-term trends and agents report that sellers were 115 per cent more likely to sell their home in April.

“This is due to the desire to buy a home remaining strong, and although the heights of prices being achieved may well start to cool, this trend is unlikely to change by a great deal.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2021-2022

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.