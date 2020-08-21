You are here: Home -

Housing transactions rose significantly between June and July

0
Written by:
21/08/2020
Transactions have started ticking up again following lockdown, but they're still way down on 2019
Housing transactions rose significantly between June and July

The were 70,710 UK residential property transactions in July 2020, according to HMRC.

The Revenue said this was up on June’s figures, as more completions filter through following the housing market lockdown in April and May.

However, the figures are still very low compared to the same time last year – 27.4% lower than July 2019.

In fact, residential transactions in the second quarter of 2020 are the lowest on record, reflecting the sharp fall in sales caused by Covid-19 and lockdown, said HMRC.

Paul Stockwell, chief commercial officer at Gatehouse Bank, said: “Property transaction figures continue to improve, and if they continue at this pace we could see the market restored to normal levels in the next couple of months.

“The stamp duty discount has inevitably been a big driving force behind buyers’ return to the market. With people rushing to meet the March 31 deadline, we could expect to see transaction levels hold strong for the remainder of this year.

“The market re-opened in May, and with the conveyancing process taking about 12 weeks on average, it could become clear as early as next month whether the market has met, or even surpassed, last year’s transaction levels.”

Lucy Pendleton, property expert James Pendleton, added: “Sales volumes have clocked up another enormous month of growth and buyers are still registering at a blistering pace for this time of year, so this property renaissance isn’t over yet.

“The summer months are incredibly popular among movers but a big initial surge is usually followed by a steady decline in new buyer registrations.We’re not seeing that this year. The number of new buyers and sellers coming forward is refusing to wane as the weeks go by.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Two-fifths of equity release funds are used to repay debt

Not everyone retires debt-free and property wealth is one solution for those with outstanding mortgages and loans

Close