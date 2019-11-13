How to sell your home

Top tips and best DIY projects to make your home appeal to buyers

If you want to sell your home, be available for viewings and negotiations after lunch on a Wednesday, according to Privilege.

The insurance business found that this is the best time of the week to sell a home, and it reckons March is the best month.

Brits are also using multiple techniques to help sell their homes, with a good tidy up the number one tactic employed by four in ten of us (38 per cent).

Other selling ploys include buying fresh flowers to brighten up a space (12 per cent), making sure pets are kept outside (nine per cent) and ensuring that noisy children are also kept away (eight per cent).

A sneaky one in ten (eight per cent) of us will cheat a cosy atmosphere by purposefully raising the temperature in their house to make it cosy, whilst two million of us will even turn to baking bread to help induce a sweet aroma to entice prospective buyers, claimed Privilege.

Home improvement jobs

Some people are even completing home improvements to encourage a sale, with a quarter of us (24 per cent) redecorating to improve our property’s sale potential.

Other changes include putting up new curtains (eight per cent), hanging art on the walls (eight per cent), replacing the front door (eight per cent) and even buying new furniture (seven per cent).

These home improvements are costing us an average of almost £400 to make our property fit for sale.

Christian Mendes, head of Privilege Home Insurance, said: “Selling a home can be a very stressful ordeal, so it’s great to see we have found the time when people are most likely to sell their home.

“However, it’s important not to underestimate the impact of small home improvements such as a lick of paint, or a new piece of art on the walls, which can make all the difference when it comes to the finer details.

“On the day people are due over to view, the fine aroma of freshly baked bread, or just-brewed coffee can be the ultimate clinchers to help seal the deal too – so it’s definitely worth going the extra mile.”