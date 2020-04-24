You are here: Home -

Large housing developers prepare to reopen building sites

0
Written by: Lana Clements
24/04/2020
Taylor Wimpey and Persimmon have plans in place to enable workers to safely start work again
Large housing developers prepare to reopen building sites

Taylor Wimpey is to reopen the majority of its building sites on 4th May to phase back construction work after closing to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The homebuilder said it has made plans and processes so workers can safely start work again.

All Taylor Wimpey sites shut on 24th March in reaction to the virus outbreak and social distancing measures.

Construction has been deemed a permitted activity by the government but many sites have closed to protect workers and stop the virus spread.

In a statement Taylor Wimpey said: “We are now confident that we have clear plans and processes in place so we can safely start back on site in a phased way beginning on 4 May.

“Our first priority is always the health and safety of our customers, employees, subcontractors and suppliers and we support the measures put in place by the government to reduce the spread of the virus and safeguard the NHS and public health.”

On Friday Persimmon also announced it was preparing for a return to work on its sites. Workers are set for a phased return with social distancing restrictions in place from 27th April, the developer said.

The builder closed all its construction sites on 25th March as part of measures to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
UK’s lowest equity release mortgage launched

The mortgage is available at 2.78% and can be taken with a remote valuation and legal advice during the current...

Close