Large housing developers prepare to reopen building sites

Taylor Wimpey and Persimmon have plans in place to enable workers to safely start work again

Taylor Wimpey is to reopen the majority of its building sites on 4th May to phase back construction work after closing to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The homebuilder said it has made plans and processes so workers can safely start work again.

All Taylor Wimpey sites shut on 24th March in reaction to the virus outbreak and social distancing measures.

Construction has been deemed a permitted activity by the government but many sites have closed to protect workers and stop the virus spread.

In a statement Taylor Wimpey said: “We are now confident that we have clear plans and processes in place so we can safely start back on site in a phased way beginning on 4 May.

“Our first priority is always the health and safety of our customers, employees, subcontractors and suppliers and we support the measures put in place by the government to reduce the spread of the virus and safeguard the NHS and public health.”

On Friday Persimmon also announced it was preparing for a return to work on its sites. Workers are set for a phased return with social distancing restrictions in place from 27th April, the developer said.

The builder closed all its construction sites on 25th March as part of measures to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.