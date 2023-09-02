You are here: Home -

Largest annual fall in house prices since 2009

0
Written by: Shekina Tuahene
02/09/2023
House prices fell 5.3% year-on-year, continuing a downward trend from February this year and the weakest rate since 2009, a report has found.
Largest annual fall in house prices since 2009

According to Nationwide’s House Price Index, it is the largest annual decrease so far with annual house price decreases to this point have ranged between negative 1.1% in February to negative 3.8% in July.

Nationwide added that this represented an annual fall of around £146,000 on a typical home.

The report added that house prices fell by 0.8% over the month, which is up from negative 0.3% last month.

The average house price in the UK stands at £259,153, which is down from £260,828 in July and £273,751 in August last year.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said that the “softening is not surprising”, pointing to a rise in borrowing costs, which has muted housing market activity.

However, he said that a “relatively soft landing” was still “achievable” as unemployment was expected to remain low at below 5%, with high proportion of fixed rates protecting borrowers and affordability testing ensuring those refinancing can afford payments.

“While activity is likely to remain subdued in the near term, healthy rates of nominal income growth, together with modestly lower house prices, should help to improve housing affordability over time, especially if mortgage rates moderate once the bank rate peaks,” he added.

Gardner continued that the number of completed housing transactions in the first half of the year was nearly 20% below pre-pandemic levels and around 40% down on the first half of 2021.

He noted that cash purchases had been “remarkably resilient”, with only “a slight decrease”, whilst mortgage purchases had fallen much more sharply.

He said that homemover completions with a mortgage were a third down on 2019 levels, first-time buyers were around a quarter lower and buy-to-let purchases with a mortgage were around 30% down. Cash purchases were up 2%.

The fall in mortgage activity “reflects mounting affordability pressures as a result of the sharp rise in mortgage rates since last autumn, which would not have affected cash buyers”. He said monthly mortgage payments for a first-time buyer with an average wage buying a property with a 40% deposit would be 40% of their take-home pay, which is up from average of 29%.

Gardner said that buyers seemed to be opting for smaller, less expensive properties and flats were seeing a smaller decline compared to detached homes.

Higher mortgage rates are ‘hitting the property market for six’

Emma Jones, managing director of independent mortgage broker, When The Bank Says No, said that “higher mortgage rates” were “hitting the property market for six”.

She continued that in the “new mortgage environment” was “brutal” and “borrowers now need to be savvy”.

Christian Duncan, managing director of the Manchester Mortgage Centre, agreed that the figures showed that the high mortgage rates were putting the property market “under phenomenal pressure at the moment”.

However, he said that while homemovers were being more cautious, it was still receiving first-time buyer enquiries.

“Since the mini Budget and with all the recent rate increases, first-time buyers have changed their mindsets and are no longer looking to borrow as much as possible but are coming forward with a maximum spend per month and looking to find a property that is in line with their budget.”

An ongoing issue or a blip?

Myron Jobson, senior personal finance analyst, interactive investor, noted growing affordability issues and pointed out that the market was unlikely to recover quickly.

He said: “It is a case of different month, same headwinds for the housing market. Annual home values plunged to a new 14 year low – down 5.3% in the month of August. The slide in prices looks set to continue as the affordability pressures pushing prices down show persist.”

Meanwhile, Charlotte Nixon, mortgage expert at wealth manager Quilter, was slightly more optimistic.

She said: “There is no doubt that the housing market is under strain at the moment but this still may be a relatively minor blip. While on one hand, rising borrowing costs and the unpredictability of the global economy might be influencing this trend, on the other hand, the inherent human drive for homeownership, especially post-pandemic, remains strong and if stability can be found in the coming months and interest rates can stay relatively steady demand is likely to return especially given wage inflation has been so strong recently.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2022-2023

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.