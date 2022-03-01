You are here: Home -

Mortgage borrowing rose in January, as housing demand still outstrips supply

0
Written by:
01/03/2022
The mortgage market remains strong but experts predict lower levels of activity over the course of 2022
Mortgage borrowing rose in January, as housing demand still outstrips supply

Mortgage borrowing increased to £5.9bn in January, according to the Bank of England, up from £4bn in December.

The Bank noted that this is above the pre-pandemic average of £4.3billion in the 12 months up to February 2020, and the highest level of borrowing since September 2021 (£9.4 billion).

The number of mortgage approvals for house purchases rose too, to 74,000 in January.

This was also higher than the pre-pandemic 12-month average up to February 2020 of 66,700 and the highest number of purchase approvals since July 2021 (75,900).

Approvals for remortgaging increased to 46,200 in January. This remains below to the 12-month average up to February 2020 of 49,500, but is the highest since February 2020 (52,300).

Imran Hussain, director at Nottingham-based Harmony Financial Services, said: “The demand for mortgages in January was as strong as ever and carried on from where we left off in 2021, with first-time buyers at the front of the pack.

“However, a few lenders have started to tighten their criteria and lending multiples, especially with the cost of living and inflation spiralling out of control. Inflation is on everyone’s mind currently but for many first-time buyers who are renting, knowing that they will generally save money by owning, which helps combat inflation, is driving them on.

“The standout theme in the market right now is demand outstripping supply. The lack of stock is unprecedented and there is a deluge of offers for each property that comes to market.”

Rob Peters, director of Altrincham-based Simple Fast Mortgage, said his experience wasn’t reflected in the figures: “Demand for residential mortgages dropped off in January compared to the latter stages of 2021,” he explained. “Mortgage lenders began to tighten their proverbial affordability belts as they looked to factor in higher costs of living together with stress-testing applicants based on higher interest rates.

“This is where we will see the largest tempering of the mortgage market in coming months. Potential borrowers’ upper mortgage limits will reduce and ultimately slow the market.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2021-2022

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/