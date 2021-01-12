 + +
You are here: Home -

Mortgage choice is up, but so are average rates

0
Written by:
12/01/2021
Mortgage availability has risen for six months in a row, with more deals on offer to first-time buyers
Mortgage choice is up, but so are average rates

The number of mortgage products rose for the third month in a row to reach 2,893, according to Moneyfacts.

The financial information provider said this is the highest number since April 2020, when the impact of the pandemic was first beginning to be felt.

First-time buyer boost

The largest monthly growth in availability was in mortgages up to 90% of the property’s value, where the number of products almost doubled to 160.

Borrowers with higher levels of equity or deposit have also seen a rise in products. Those with a 25% deposit or equity stake have seen an increase in mortgages to 629 deals, the highest level seen since July 2020.

Rising rates

It’s not all good news for borrowers though – the average two-year fixed rate increased for the sixth consecutive month, rising by 0.03% to 2.52% – its highest level since January 2019, said Moneyfacts.

The equivalent five-year average fixed rate also increased this month to 2.71%.

Eleanor Williams, finance expert at Moneyfacts, said: “This improvement in options for mortgage borrowers has occurred at a time when high levels of borrower demand have been fuelled by those hoping to benefit from the stamp duty holiday and by those who re-evaluated what they want from a home and were part of the unleashed demand that arose after the first lockdown in 2020.

“As we navigate our way through another period of restrictions, this time the property market is expected to remain open for business. However, with timescales for processing mortgages potentially subject to delays, and with the average shelf life for mortgages remaining at just 28 days, it has possibly never been more vital to call upon the knowledge and help of a qualified adviser to progress any applications and explore what may be the best option for their circumstances.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2020-2021

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
first-time buyers
Low deposit mortgage availability at six-month high

The number of first-time buyer friendly mortgages has doubled since last summer

Close
+ +