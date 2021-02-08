 + +
You are here: Home -

Mortgage choice rises to 11-month high

0
Written by:
08/02/2021
Mortgage availability is rising, and borrowers with modest deposits have seen the biggest boost in their options
Mortgage choice rises to 11-month high

Mortgage availability is now at an 11-month high, according to Moneyfacts.

The financial information provider found that overall mortgage availability in February rose for the fourth month in a row to 3,215 – the highest level since March 2020 (5,222).

Since October 2020, total product choice has increased hugely, by 42% – the largest four-monthly rise Moneyfacts has recorded since 2007.

First-time buyer boost

The 90% mortgage market has seen the greatest rise, with 88 more deals on offer compared to last month. At 248 products now available, this represents a significant 386% growth in availability since October 2020.

Eleanor Williams, finance expert at Moneyfacts, said: “Those with 10% deposit or equity might be especially pleased to note that this tier has, for a second month, seen the largest uplift in availability.

“With products at this level often favoured by first-time buyers and traditionally being seen as higher risk for providers, willingness to extend lending in this risk bracket could be an indication that lenders have confidence in the sector, despite ongoing, wider economic uncertainty.” For more information about mortgages, visit Lending Expert.

Rising rates

But it’s not all good news, as average mortgage rates are rising too, albeit slightly.

The average two-year fixed rate rose for the seventh consecutive month, and five-year rates for the second month running, however, the rises were of only 0.01% and 0.02% respectively.

Williams added: “At 2.53%, the two-year fixed overall average rate is now 0.11% higher year-on-year, while the five-year equivalent at 2.73% is equal to where it sat in February 2020.

“Therefore, while these rates have risen again, the increases are of just 0.01% and 0.02% this month, which may be a sign of the start of some stability in the market, especially when compared to the drastic monthly increases witnessed over the course of last year.”

The average shelf life for all mortgage deals, which had been static at 28 days for the previous three months, has now risen to 40 days, which Moneyfacts said is ‘another sign the market may be settling down’.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2020-2021

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Generation Rent finding it even harder to get on the ladder

Unless buyers have a large deposit or help from the Bank of Mum and Dad, it can be difficult to...

Close
+ +