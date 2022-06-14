You are here: Home -

Mortgage lending remains robust

0
Written by:
14/06/2022
Lending in the first quarter of this year is up on the end of 2021, but down year on year
Mortgage lending remains robust

Mortgage lending in the first quarter of 2022 totalled £76.9bn, up £6.7bn compared to the previous quarter, according to figures released from the Bank of England.

But this was still 7.5% lower than lending in the first quarter of 2021, when buyers were rushing to take advantage of the end of the stamp duty holiday.

The value of new mortgage commitments (lending that has been agreed to be advanced in the coming months) was 6.7% greater than the previous quarter and 6.6% greater than a year earlier, at £82.5bn.

Karen Noye, mortgage expert at Quilter, said of the figures: “The Bank of England’s latest mortgage lenders and administrators statistics show the property market continued to move at a rapid pace in Q1 of this year, though this is unlikely to last. By the end of Q1 2022, the outstanding value of all residential mortgage loans was £1,630.5 billion – 4.4% higher than the previous year.

“The data show that the value of gross mortgage advances reached £76.9 billion – up £6.7 billion on the previous quarter. Mortgage lending in Q1 2022 was 7.5% lower compared to the same period a year earlier, which suggests the rush to buy is finally slowing.

“Throughout the rest of the year, we are likely to see mortgage lending drop as more people are priced out of the market by the rising cost of living and BoE interest rate hikes, as well as being put off by the continuing economic uncertainty.”

The figures showed that the value of all residential mortgage loans was £1,630.5 billion at the end of 2022 Q1, 4.4% higher than a year earlier.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2021-2022

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.