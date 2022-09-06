Natwest launches tracker products and raises rates

Rates are rising across the mortgage market as a result of wider interest rate hikes

Natwest has released a range of tracker products and increased rates across its new business and existing customer ranges by up to 0.8 percentage points.

The lender has brought out 10 two-year tracker purchase products and 10 two-year tracker remortgage products.

The mortgages are available between 60 and 90 per cent of the property’s value (known as the loan to value ratio) and include fee-free and £995 fee products.

Rates for two-year tracker rate products start from 2.45 per cent.

Increased rates

In its new business range, the lender has increased rate for residential purchase and remortgage products, first-time buyer, shared equity, mortgage guarantee, buy-to-let and green mortgage products by as much as 0.8 percentage points.

This includes two-year fixed rate purchase product at 60 per cent LTV rising by 0.63 percentage points to 4.07 per cent. It is subject to a £995 fee.

Its two-year fixed rate remortgage at the same LTV has increased from 3.43 per cent to 4.08 per cent. It is subject to a £995 fee.

Existing customers

In its existing customer range, Natwest has added two-year tracker rate switcher products between 60 and 90 per cent LTV. Rates start from 2.5 per cent.

Natwest has increase switcher products, both high value and buy-to-let iterations, by as much as 0.5 percentage points.

The lender’s two-year fixed rate switcher products start from 3.59 per cent and five-year fixed rate switcher products start from 3.42 per cent.

Buy to Let

On the buy-to-let side, two-year fixed rate switcher starts from 3.7 per cent and five-year fixed rate switcher to 3.54 per cent.

The lender added that the two-year term end dates have moved from 31 December 2024 to 31 January 2025.

Five-year term end dates have been extended from 31 December 2027 to 31 January 2028.

Buy-to-let products have increased by around 0.75 percentage points, with purchase products starting from 4.34 per cent and remortgage products beginning from 4.09 per cent.

First-time buyers

First-time buyer products have gone up by as much as 0.5 percentage points. The two-year fixed rate purchase product at 85 per cent LTV has increased from 4.09 per cent to 4.64 per cent and comes with £1,000 cashback.

Shared equity products have risen by around 0.63 percentage points, including its two-year fixed rate at 60 per cent LTV going up from 3.64 per cent to 4.27 per cent. It comes with product fee of £995 and £250 cashback.

Help to Buy products have gone up by as much as 0.79 percentage points. Its two-year fixed rate remortgage at 60 per cent LTV with £995 fee now stands at 4.28 per cent. The product also comes with £500 cashback.

Mortgage guarantee product rates have risen by around 0.5 percentage points and rates now start from 4.59 per cent.

Green mortgages

Green mortgage products now start from 3.97 per cent for purchase and 3.98 per cent for remortgage.

Buy-to-let green mortgages for purchase start from 3.99 per cent and remortgage begins from 3.99 per cent.