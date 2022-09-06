You are here: Home -

Natwest launches tracker products and raises rates

0
Written by: Anna Sagar
06/09/2022
Rates are rising across the mortgage market as a result of wider interest rate hikes
Natwest launches tracker products and raises rates

Natwest has released a range of tracker products and increased rates across its new business and existing customer ranges by up to 0.8 percentage points.

The lender has brought out 10 two-year tracker purchase products and 10 two-year tracker remortgage products.

The mortgages are available between 60 and 90 per cent of the property’s value (known as the loan to value ratio) and include fee-free and £995 fee products.

Rates for two-year tracker rate products start from 2.45 per cent.

Increased rates

In its new business range, the lender has increased rate for residential purchase and remortgage products, first-time buyer, shared equity, mortgage guarantee, buy-to-let and green mortgage products by as much as 0.8 percentage points.

This includes two-year fixed rate purchase product at 60 per cent LTV rising by 0.63 percentage points to 4.07 per cent. It is subject to a £995 fee.

Its two-year fixed rate remortgage at the same LTV has increased from 3.43 per cent to 4.08 per cent. It is subject to a £995 fee.

Existing customers

In its existing customer range, Natwest has added two-year tracker rate switcher products between 60 and 90 per cent LTV. Rates start from 2.5 per cent.

Natwest has increase switcher products, both high value and buy-to-let iterations, by as much as 0.5 percentage points.

The lender’s two-year fixed rate switcher products start from 3.59 per cent and five-year fixed rate switcher products start from 3.42 per cent.

Buy to Let

On the buy-to-let side, two-year fixed rate switcher starts from 3.7 per cent and five-year fixed rate switcher to 3.54 per cent.

The lender added that the two-year term end dates have moved from 31 December 2024 to 31 January 2025.

Five-year term end dates have been extended from 31 December 2027 to 31 January 2028.

Buy-to-let products have increased by around 0.75 percentage points, with purchase products starting from 4.34 per cent and remortgage products beginning from 4.09 per cent.

First-time buyers

First-time buyer products have gone up by as much as 0.5 percentage points. The two-year fixed rate purchase product at 85 per cent LTV has increased from 4.09 per cent to 4.64 per cent and comes with £1,000 cashback.

Shared equity products have risen by around 0.63 percentage points, including its two-year fixed rate at 60 per cent LTV going up from 3.64 per cent to 4.27 per cent. It comes with product fee of £995 and £250 cashback.

Help to Buy products have gone up by as much as 0.79 percentage points. Its two-year fixed rate remortgage at 60 per cent LTV with £995 fee now stands at 4.28 per cent. The product also comes with £500 cashback.

Mortgage guarantee product rates have risen by around 0.5 percentage points and rates now start from 4.59 per cent.

Green mortgages

Green mortgage products now start from 3.97 per cent for purchase and 3.98 per cent for remortgage.

Buy-to-let green mortgages for purchase start from 3.99 per cent and remortgage begins from 3.99 per cent.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2021-2022

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.