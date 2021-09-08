You are here: Home -

New build sales lowest in a decade due to Covid-19 and EWS1 form delays

0
Written by: Anna Sagar
08/09/2021
High demand and activity levels have contributed to substantial delays during the back end of the transaction process
New build sales lowest in a decade due to Covid-19 and EWS1 form delays

New build market share hit its lowest level in a decade, with less than nine per cent of sales in 2020, due to disrupted construction from Covid-19 and the introduction of the EWS1 form.

Research from the Warwick Estates, which analyses data from the government’s UK house price index, showed that in 2010 new build homes accounted for 9.6 per cent of sales, rising to 13 per cent in 2019.

However, in 2020 only 8.8 per cent of sales were new builds, a fall of around four per cent on the previous year, which is the biggest annual decrease in a decade.

All regions bar Northern Ireland saw falls in new build sales, with the largest taking place in North East, which fell by 6.3 per cent.

This was followed by East England with a 5.2 per cent decrease and North West with a five per cent reduction.

Northern Ireland new build sales rose 0.5 per cent in 2020 to 18.3 per cent.

Warwick Estates partially attributed the fall in new build sales to the Covid-19 pandemic, which limited construction and delayed projects.

The firm said the introduction of the EWS1 form in 2019, which aims to ensure external cladding on high rise buildings is safe, had created backlogs in sales as there were few professionals who could complete inspections.

Consequently, home purchases could not be completed without the certification leaving many borrowers in the lurch and reducing the number of new build transactions.

Warwick Estates’ chief operating officer Bethan Griffiths said: “A huge level of buyer demand spurred by the stamp duty holiday has helped revive buyer demand, but such unprecedented levels of market activity have seen resources stretched and, while homes are going under offer at an alarming rate, there have been substantial delays during the back end of the transaction process.”

She added that the EWS1 forms has been “extremely difficult” to get, with delays of six months of more in some cases.

Griffiths said: “Despite attempts to remedy the situation by removing the requirement on buildings of 18 metres or less, we’re yet to see any real headway being made and the issue continues to prove problematic for those operating within the industry.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2020-2021

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/

+ +