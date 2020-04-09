You are here: Home -

New rules mean banks and lenders must offer loan and interest freeze

0
Written by: Paloma Kubiak
09/04/2020
As well as a payment holiday on your mortgage, you are entitled to have the interest frozen on other types of borrowing
New rules mean banks and lenders must offer loan and interest freeze

The City watchdog will go ahead with its plan for credit firms to offer customers financial help during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) last week proposed a number of temporary measures to support customers facing payment difficulties as a result of Covid-19.

It has now confirmed the package of measures which banks, building societies and regulated credit providers must follow.

These include:

  • An up to three month payment freeze on loans, including guarantor loans, logbook loans and home collected credit, and credit cards. Alternatively, customers will be able to pay a token amount.
  • Those hit financially by coronavirus who already have an arranged overdraft on their main personal current account, will be charged 0 per cent on the first up to £500 for three months. Customers without an overdraft on their main personal current account are able to request this.
  • Firms to ensure overdraft customers are no worse off on price than before recent overdraft changes came into force.
  • Credit ratings protected so payment freeze won’t impact ratings.

Firms are entitled to charge a reasonable rate of interest where a customer requests a temporary payment freeze. However, where a customer requires full forbearance that interest should be waived. These measures aren’t a substitute for the normal forbearance firms should show to those in serious and immediate financial difficulty.

The rules changes are in force from today, but firms have until Tuesday 14 April to implement them. It applies to guarantor loans, logbook loans, home collected credit, a loan issued by Community Development Finance Institution and some loans issued by credit unions, but only where these are regulated.

HSBC, Lloyds, RBS, Barclays, Santander and Nationwide have implemented the changes as of today.

Christopher Woolard, interim chief executive at the FCA, said: “We know many people are suffering financial pressures brought on as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The measures we’ve announced are designed to provide people affected with short-term financial support through what could be a very difficult time. The changes will provide support for consumers with credit cards, loans and overdrafts, facing temporary financial difficulties because of the pandemic.

“Customers should think carefully before making use of these measures and only do so if they need immediate help. Where they can still afford to make payments, they should continue to do so.“We know there is still more work to be done, and we will be announcing further measures to support consumers in other parts of the credit market in the future, including in the motor finance sector next week.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Housing focus: What’s happening to estate agents?

Property listings have plummeted and more than half of agents have furloughed 80% of their staff

Close