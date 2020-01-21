You are here: Home -

New year boost for asking prices

0
Written by:
21/01/2020
Asking prices rose 2.3% in the last month, as sellers' confidence was strengthened by a jump in buyer enquiries
New year boost for asking prices

Average asking prices rose 2.3% (+£6,785) between December and January, according to Rightmove, the largely monthly rise it’s ever recorded at the start of the year.

The property portal also found that demand rose significantly, with over 1.3 million buyer enquiries since the General Election, up 15% compared to same period a year ago. This led to a 7.4% increase in the number of sales agreed over the same period.

Miles Shipside, Rightmove director, said: “These statistics seem to indicate that many buyers and sellers feel that the election result gives a window of stability. The housing market dislikes uncertainty, and the unsettled political outlook over the last three and a half years since the EU referendum caused some potential home-movers to hesitate.

“There now seems to be a release of this pent-up demand, which suggests we are in store for an active spring market. The early birds are on it, with over 1.3 million buyer enquiries to agents since the election, up 15% on the same period a year ago. Some buyers are even further ahead and have snapped up a property already, with the number of sales agreed up by 7.4% on this time last year.”

Mark Manning, managing director of Yorkshire-based estate agent, Manning Stainton, added: “There is renewed optimism because the political situation is seemingly settled; there’s a clear path forward where before there was uncertainty.

“The signs are there that the New Year is starting very quickly and we’ve come out of the blocks with quite a bit of life. We didn’t really see much buyer urgency throughout 2019 and we desperately needed new listings, but then in December, we sold more properties than in any other December since 2004, which was huge. We’ve now seen a 15% increase in homeowners looking to sell and things are picking up.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2018-2019

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Buying abroad: top five overseas hotspots

Many of us dream of a place in the sun, but which countries are most popular with Brits buying abroad?

Close