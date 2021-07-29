You are here: Home -

Number of green new homes boosted

29/07/2021
Government figures show an rise in new homes built to higher energy efficiency standards than many existing properties
There’s been an increase in the supply of energy efficient homes, said the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government.

New figures showed that, in the 12 months to June 2021, 251,000 Energy Performance Certificates were lodged for new build homes, an increase of 16% on the previous year.

And from April to June 2021, 85% of new properties were given an A or B rating, the top two ratings on energy efficiency.

EPCs are needed for all domestic buildings and give new homeowners a guide to how energy efficient their property is and how they can save on costs.

Housing Secretary Rt Hon Robert Jenrick MP said: “Not only do we want to build back better, we want to make sure homes across the nation are fit for the future, better for the environment and more affordable for home-owners to heat. Our environmental targets will be fair and affordable to everyone.

“The government’s Future Homes Standard will ensure that new homes produce at least 75% lower CO2 emissions compared to those built to current standards.

“This is part of a commitment to improve the quality of housing across the nation by ensuring new homes adhere to strict energy efficiency standards, which will help meet target of net zero emissions by 2050.

As part of our drive to net zero, the government is also backing industries of the future through the Prime Minister’s Ten Point Plan and the Plan for Jobs for a green industrial revolution such as increasing the use of Modern Methods of Construction (MMC). MMC provides an important opportunity to improve the quality of new homes, deliver more energy efficient homes, reduce construction waste, improve productivity and address the shortage in construction skills.

“At Budget, we announced the MMC Taskforce, backed by £10 million of seed funding, to accelerate the delivery of MMC homes in England.”

