You are here: Home -

Official: Average UK house prices up 10% over last year

0
Written by:
14/07/2021
House prices have defied all predictions to surge in the last year, and show little sign of slowing down
Official: Average UK house prices up 10% over last year

The average UK property price rose to £254,624 in May – 10% higher than a year earlier, according to the Office for National Statistics.

They rose by 0.9% between April and May alone.

House price growth was strongest in the North West where prices increased by 15.2% in the year to May 2021.

The lowest annual growth was in London, where prices increased by 5.2% in the year to May 2021.

At the country level, the largest annual house price growth in the year to May 2021 was in Wales, where house prices increased by 13.3%.

Scotland saw prices increase by 12.1%, England recorded growth of 9.7%, while Northern Ireland saw house prices increase by 6% over the last year.

Roger Evans, director of home finance at Gatehouse Bank, said: “House price growth has returned to form, bouncing back from the one-off fall in April, and we expect a further rise next month as the full impact of the stamp duty holiday extension emerges.

“Even with the biggest tax savings now behind us, there are no indications prices are going to slip back to where they were before the pandemic.

“Mortgage approvals – a primary indicator of how active the market is – still surpass pre-pandemic levels, highlighting that the stamp duty holiday is no longer the primary driver for home purchases.”

Nicky Stevenson, managing director at national estate agent group Fine & Country, added: “The remainder of the summer promises more breathtaking annual gains, with price growth in the North West continuing to set the pace.

“While the stamp duty holiday helped power the rally, momentum is now so strong that a phased return to full rates shouldn’t signal the beginning of a slump.

“And though growth in London remains the lowest in the country, it too is starting to pick up steam.

“Expect the tail of this boom to go on and on.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2020-2021

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Three-quarters of parents financially support adult children

Some parents are using their property wealth as a way to support children onto the housing ladder

Close
+ +