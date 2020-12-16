 + +
You are here: Home -

Official: Property prices up 5.4% in 12 months to October

0
Written by:
16/12/2020
The housing market is still busy but experts suggest it will slow in the first few months of 2021
Official: Property prices up 5.4% in 12 months to October

The average UK house price was £245,000 in October 2020, according to the Office for National Statistics.

This is £13,000 higher than in October 2019 and, at 5.4%, the highest annual growth rate the UK has seen since October 2016.

Average house prices increased over the year in England to £262,000 (5.4%), Wales to £176,000 (5.8%), Scotland to £163,000 (6.0%) and Northern Ireland to £143,000 (2.4%).

Strongest growth

The East Midlands, North West and Yorkshire and The Humber experienced the joint highest annual growth in average house prices (6.6%).

The lowest annual growth was in the East of England, where average prices increased by 3.4% over the year to October 2020.

London house prices remained the most expensive at an average of £491,000. The North East continued to have the lowest average house price, at £136,000.

Paul Stockwell, chief commercial officer of Gatehouse Bank, said: “Mortgage commitments are still being made at their highest levels since the financial crisis, and there are yet to be any signs of this demand levelling off.

“However, the start of the new year could mark a turning point as the March stamp duty holiday cut-off looms larger.

“Professionals across the industry, from estate agents to banks and brokers will be hard-pressed to get applications across the line in time, but there is a risk that a growing backlog could result in purchases going beyond the deadline and agreements falling through as buyers reconsider the value for money represented by their purchases.”

David Westgate, group chief executive at Andrews Property Group, added: “Rising redundancies and reduced mortgage availability at higher loan to values will invariably hit demand but the feel-good factor generated by a working vaccine, coupled with the continued lack of supply, could prevent the steep drop in prices some are expecting.

“With the Stamp Duty holiday, the Government has arguably created a rod for its own back as we are now facing a potential cliff-edge scenario for activity levels and prices at the end of March.

“The first quarter of 2021 could see activity levels reach fever pitch before dropping off during the Spring.”

Tagged:
+
+

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
scared
Those with bad credit hit hardest by Covid

The financial fallout of the global pandemic has been felt more sharply by those who already had a history of...

Close
+ +