You are here: Home -

Official: UK house prices hit record high of £245K in September

0
Written by:
18/11/2020
The Stamp Duty holiday turbo-boosted the housing market, which has defied wider economic woes during 2020
Official: UK house prices hit record high of £245K in September

UK average house prices rose by 4.7% over the year to September 2020, according to the Office for National Statistics.

It said that property prices have now hit their all-time highest level, at £245,000.

Nationally, the ONS reported that house prices increased to £262,000 in England (a rise of 4.9%), £171,000 in Wales (up 3.8% annually), £162,000 in Scotland (4.3%) and to £143,000 in Northern Ireland (2.4%).

London’s average house prices hit a record high of £496,000 in September 2020.

Jonathan Hopper, CEO of Garrington Property Finders, said: “Of all the unexpected consequences of Britain’s Covid crisis, the house price boom is perhaps the most surprising.

“The Land Registry’s data confirms that the surge in prices is real and sustained. In the 12 months to the end of September, prices rose nearly four times faster than they did in the year leading up to the UK’s Covid outbreak. And the annual pace of price growth is now an incredible eight times faster than it was during the depths of the first national lockdown.

Managing director of Barrows and Forrester, James Forrester, added: “High levels of homebuyer demand continue to grease the cogs of the UK housing market and this continued price growth is being primarily driven by second and third rung buyers looking for larger homes in the wake of lockdown restrictions.

“A second national lockdown will only intensify this trend and as a result price growth should remain stable in the mid-term at the very least. Hopes of a vaccine will also breath new life into the market with any chance of a downturn looking slim at present.

“However, the end of the stamp duty holiday and the furlough scheme could still pose a danger with many predicting the market could fall off a cliff as demand dries up.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Help to Buy logo
Revised Help to Buy scheme open to applicants from December

The new version of the government's flagship homeownership scheme will be restricted to first-time buyers and regional property price caps...

Close