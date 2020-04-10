You are here: Home -

Older self-employed workers could be excluded from Government support

0
Written by:
10/04/2020
Many self-employed workers aren't able to access support, and the sector includes a disproportionately high number of older people
Older self-employed workers could be excluded from Government support

The  government’s support package for the self-employed risks excluding a sizeable number of older workers who are already in a vulnerable position, according to the International Longevity Centre UK (ILC).

That’s partly because they account for a large number of self-employed. While 12% of workers under 50 (2.7 million) are self-employed, this jumps to 21% of workers aged 50+1 (2.2 million).

But while a significant proportion of older workers are self-employed, a sizeable number may be ineligible for any support, said the ILC. This could unintentionally disincentivise longer working lives and further disadvantage the retirement incomes of the self-employed.

Lower earnings

Full-time self-employed workers aged 55+ earn less than younger workers (aged 24 or over), and over £100 a week less than their employed counterparts.

Although many older workers will have an adequate financial buffer to protect against income shocks, a significant subset, particularly among the self-employed, where 23% of such workers are in relative poverty, do not.

They will struggle to get by with no or delayed support except piecemeal offers of Universal Credit.

The ILC also pointed out that older workers are also likely to be vulnerable themselves or caring for someone more vulnerable to coronavirus alongside these financial pressures. Nearly 60% of carers in England and Wales are aged 50+ and 65% of older carers (aged 60–94) have long-term health problems or a disability themselves.

ILC research fellow Sophia Dimitriadis said: “In these troubling times, it’s more important than ever that no one is left behind. But these arbitrary criteria for support risk doing just that. As a growing number of workers transition to self-employment in their later years, we need to ensure they are not forgotten, and feel supported to work for longer and have sufficient savings for retirement.”

“Failing to support workers of all ages to stay afloat in these unprecedented times could not only put individuals’ livelihoods at risk but also exacerbate the effects of a coronavirus-driven recession.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
New rules mean banks and lenders must offer loan and interest freeze

As well as a payment holiday on your mortgage, you are entitled to have the interest frozen on other types...

Close