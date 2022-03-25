Over eight million households missing out on lightbulb saving

Top tips on how to save energy and money when lighting your home

Over 30 per cent of households across Great Britain are yet to switch to energy saving lightbulbs, according to Utilita Energy.

This amounts to 8,340,000 households who are missing out on a £30 annual saving.

Every saving helps against the backdrop of this year’s cost of living crisis, and energy saving lightbulbs cost as little as £1 each.

Free lightbulbs

All Utilita Energy Hubs across England and Scotland will be giving out free energy-saving lightbulbs between 11am-12pm on Saturday 26th March 2020, ahead of ‘Earth Hour’ which takes place from 8.30-9.30pm that evening.

A limited amount of free energy saving lightbulbs will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, and after that energy saving LED lightbulbs will be available for £2 per pair.

Utilita’s sustainability lead, Archie Lasseter, said: “For anyone who isn’t able to attend a Utilita Energy Hub, it’s possible to grab LED bulbs for as little as £1.”

“There’s also another £25 saving every household can make, by making sure lights aren’t left on in unoccupied rooms. We’re all guilty of leaving lights on, but a bit of technology can help us to avoid this, and it doesn’t need to be expensive tech, either. Non-digital timer plugs cost less than £3, and can be set for sunrise and sunset, to ensure the light is only on when required. For voice-activated smart homes an £8 smart plug can be told to ‘turn off lights’ as we head to bed.”

Top tips on lighting your home

Lasseter has also published his top tips on how households can save on their lighting bills after fitting LED lightbulbs:

Don’t light unoccupied rooms – on average, there’s a £25 a year saving by simply turning out lights in rooms that aren’t being used.

Take control – if turning a light off is tricky (socket is inaccessible / hands full) the more likely it will be left on. Choose a cost-effective hands-free solution starting at £3 for a simple timer plug, or £8 for a voice-activated smart plug for connected homes.

Think before you switch on – it’s easier to control lamps using technology than it is the main lights (unless there are sensors fitted). Make the most cost-effective choice when switching on.

Bright, light spaces and shades – by pointing a lamp at a light-coloured wall, the light will travel further, making the room brighter. Avoid dark lampshades, which will absorb light.

Check outside lights – make sure your security light is only serving its purpose and isn’t coming on unnecessarily. It’s easy to forget the light we don’t see.