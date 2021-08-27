You are here: Home -

Property market gets ready for September homebuying surge

0
Written by: Shekina Tuahene
27/08/2021
Residential transactions are set to spike again in September, before the final end of the Stamp Duty holiday
Property market gets ready for September homebuying surge

Another spike in residential transactions is set to occur this September as the last stage of the stamp duty holiday phases out, it has been predicted.

Economic research firm Capital Economics’ housing market outlook said “robust demand” for property would limit any sharp drop in transactions in Q4 once the tax break goes completely.

Transactions reached a record high of 198,000 in June coinciding with the end of the first stage of stamp duty holiday, which allowed a tax break on up to £500,000 of a property purchase. The transaction level was significantly above the pre-pandemic norm of 100,000 a month.

Activity wound down in July when the threshold for the stamp duty holiday fell to £250,000. The latest data from HMRC showed there were 73,740 transactions during the month.

Sales instructions fell more sharply, Capital Economics said, indicating that the surge in home moving was subsiding. Data from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) showed this dropped from a net balance of -1 per cent to -23 per cent in July.

A lack of second hand stock will underpin demand and prevent house prices from crashing, Capital Economics said. Conversely, the firm said this suggested “house prices will rise further in the near term”.

This will also drive demand towards new-build homes.

The firm added: “Even when comparing to June 2020, which saw reservations leap after the housing market reopened, homebuilders report that demand took a further step up this June.”

Capital Economics also predicted the ending of furlough and the repossessions ban would have little impact on the housing market. It said this was evident in the recovery of mortgage repayments and the fact that few mortgage holidays were still in place.

“Despite that, arrears have not risen,” the report stated.

It also pointed to economic indicators which showed the economy was almost back to its pre-virus size.

GDP rose by one per cent month-on-month in June, which was 2.2 per cent below its pre-Covid-19 level.

Additionally, the firm said the dip in CPI from 2.5 per cent in June to two per cent in in July would not last long and predicted it would rise to four per cent by December.

However, it said the Bank of England likely would not increase the base rate until 2023 “so long as higher inflation doesn’t become entrenched in expectations or underlying wage growth”.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2020-2021

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Best student buy-to-let yields are in smaller university towns

Big cities don't always mean the biggest yields, as smaller towns offer landlords strong returns on student lets

Close
+ +