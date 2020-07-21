You are here: Home -

Property sales bounced back strongly in June

0
Written by:
21/07/2020
Housing sales are lower than this time last year, but demand has rocketed since lockdown has eased
Property sales bounced back strongly in June

There were 63,250 UK residential property transactions in June 2020, according to government figures.

This was 35.9% lower than June 2019 but 31.7% higher than May 2020, when the country spent half of the month in lockdown.

The second quarter of 2020 is the lowest recorded by HMRC on this particular measure, due to the impact of Covid-19 crisis on the housing market.

But there is a more bullish outlook from those on the front line of the property-buying process.

Green shoots

Property pundits are confident that transactions will start to pick up following strong demand since restrictions were eased.

Andrew Southern, chairman of property developer Southern Grove, said: “The annual decline isn’t particularly flattering but it’s the trajectory that’s most important. The next few months are going to make June look like an amuse-bouche rather than an entrée.

“June was the first full month of housing transactions since the property market swung back into action post-lockdown.

“A healthy improvement in volumes month on month points to a large proportion of agreed sales that were knocked back due to the pandemic finally reaching completion. However, those who only began seriously looking in late May won’t necessarily feature in these figures for months yet.”

Paul Stockwell, chief commercial officer at Gatehouse Bank, agreed: “Whilst the transactions figures have not improved significantly since May, the nature of the property market means people have not had enough time to get through the moving process. It will take a bit longer for us to see how much new activity there has been in the market since it reopened in May.

“More up-to-date figures from property portals offer encouraging signs. There are suggestions that the stamp duty cut has already boosted buyer demand and this has helped to ensure prices have not crashed in a way many commentators predicted they might, which is a positive sign.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
retirement
Equity release providers cut rates and number of deals

Later life lending ranges have been slashed by 20% as providers adapt to the Coronavirus crisis

Close