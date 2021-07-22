Revealed: Cheapest holiday hotspots in which to buy a home

How much would it cost to turn your UK holiday into a permanent move?

Demand for properties in UK holiday hotspots is booming, according to Trussle.

The online broker has recorded a surge in interest for mortgages on properties in popular holiday locations.

It found that the Scottish Highlands offers the best value for money to move to, with house prices there £73,861 below the UK average.

At the other end of the scale, making a holiday in the Cotswolds a permanent move would cost buyers £193,223 more than the UK average.

Other expensive premiums include Dorset (£96,603), Edinburgh (£62,595) and Devon (£53,962).

However, buyers could bag a bargain in Snowdonia, with house prices £72,982 below the UK average of £256,000.

Miles Robinson, head of mortgages at online mortgage broker Trussle, said: “With workers no longer anticipating being in the office 9-5, seven days a week, many are questioning the need to stay rooted in urban areas. As a result, what we look for in a property has changed dramatically and this has fuelled demand for properties in popular holiday destinations, which are often more secluded. This shift has taken place during a period that has been very uncertain and it remains to be seen if this trend will continue beyond the pandemic as we look to chart a path back to normality.”

Average house prices in the UK’s top 10 holiday destinations