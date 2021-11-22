You are here: Home -

Revealed: Property costs per square foot in UK cities

22/11/2021
Which Scottish city costs the least in the UK per square foot of property?
Revealed: Property costs per square foot in UK cities

A square foot’s worth of property in a UK city can cost up to £744, according to Eachnight.com.

The sleep experts used ONS and Zoopla data to find the average price of a square foot of property in 30 of the UK’s most populated cities.

They found that Glasgow was the cheapest place to buy, with the cost of property in the city just £166 per square foot.

At the other end of the scale, in London, property costs an eye-watering £744 per square foot.

The most expensive cities per square foot of property are:

  1. London – £744
  2. Cambridge – £465
  3. Brighton – £464
  4. Oxford – £404
  5. Bristol – £362
  6. Winchester – £358
  7. Reading – £350
  8. Southend-On-Sea – £330
  9. Bournemouth – £324
  10. York – £285

And the cheapest cities per square foot of property are:

  1. Glasgow – £166
  2. Sunderland – £168
  3. Bradford – £171
  4. Stoke-On-Trent – £183
  5. Liverpool – £189
  6. Swansea – £191
  7. Plymouth – £200
  8. Nottingham – £208
  9. Newcastle – £214
  10. Manchester – £232

A spokesperson for Eachnight.com, said: “With house prices growing at some of the fastest rates in 17 years, it’s never been more difficult for UK residents to get on the housing ladder.

“Housing security is a vital issue, and the importance of having somewhere safe and affordable to lay your head each night has only been reinforced by the recent global pandemic.

“When we look at how much property would cost in the country’s major cities, it paints a clear picture of how unaffordable a whole house or flat would be to the average earner.”

